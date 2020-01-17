How you can join Gary Barlow for a floating Fjords festival on board P&O Cruises’ new flagship Iona

Iona takes a minute girl, to fall in love, to fall in love!

That’s the hope of P&O Cruises as music legend Gary Barlow takes to the seas on the cruise liner’s contemporary new flagship Iona this summer.

Gary Barlow watches Iona in the making as he joins P&O Cruises as brand ambassador

In a pioneering partnership fusing music with travel, the multi-award-winning Take That frontman will perform live at Iona’s grand naming celebration on July 4, kicking off Ionafest – a week long star-studded floating festival on the Norwegian Fjords.

Named this week as brand ambassador for P&O Cruises, the inspirational singer songwriter will be joined by a host of big name acts including Grammy award-winners Clean Bandit, DJ Trevor Nelson, radio presenters Jo Whiley and Sara Cox, as well as Blur’s Alex James.

Adding a touch of sparkle to Ionafest will be Strictly Come Dancing stars Amy Dowden, Ben Jones and judge Motsi Mabuse, whilst former contestant, comedian Chris Ramsey, will have guests in raptures with his hilarious stand-up comedy set.

With more top artists set to be revealed nearer the time, holidaymakers can look forward to performances across the ship’s seven venues - including SkyDome, a revolutionary glass-roofed stage perfect for a party under the stars.

Gary Barlow is joining P&O Cruises as musical director on board its flagship Iona

In his debut role, Gary will be musical director of The 710 Club – an atmospheric, late-night music venue showcasing an eclectic range of talent, giving up-and-coming musicians the chance to shine.

He said: “I want The 710 Club to be a celebration of great music and great talent. As its musical director, I want to give a unique experience for people who love music as much as I do.

“Music has been such a massive part of my life – and taken me on so many journeys and adventures. I’m hoping to pass this on to all the guests in my club.”

P&O Cruises’ president, Paul Ludlow, added: “We are immensely proud to have someone of Gary’s stature and talent working with us as brand ambassador. Gary’s impressive career speaks for itself and he will bring his vision and personality to our new The 710 Club; from guiding the resident band to selecting future performers and playlists and even shaping the interiors and signature cocktails.

You can see Gary Barlow performing live on P&O Cruises' Iona

“We’re excited that our guests can be a part of it and they will have the opportunity to watch Gary light up Iona’s theatre for some extraordinary performances in dazzling surroundings. This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing world-class entertainment on Iona that places music firmly at its heart.”

Ship shaping up as one of the top music and entertainment rosters of the year, guests can book their place on Ionafest – festival vibes sailing the unforgettable Fjords - by visiting www.pocruises.com.

Could it be Magic? I think it could ….

P&O Cruises is offering a seven-night cruise on Iona (G010) from £1,349 per person for an inside cabin. Departing July 4, the price includes headline performers as part of Ionafest, kids' clubs and full board meals. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Olden, Innvikfjorden, Nordfjord (cruise-by), Hellesylt, Geiranger, Geirangerfjord, Sunnylvsfjorden, Storfjorden and Bergen. To book, visit www.pocruises.com, call 03453 555 111 or click here.

Iona - the UK’s greenest and most contemporary ship – will set sail on its maiden voyage to the in May 2020. In addition to Ionafest, Gary will join guests for exclusive performances* on two Iona holidays in 2020 - GO18 departing Southampton on 29 August for the Norwegian Fjords and GO25 departing Southampton on 31 October for Spain and Portugal.

* Tickets for the performances are limited and will go on sale on a first come, first served basis prior to the holiday at a cost of £25 per person (maximum four tickets per holiday booking). All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to two charities; Child Bereavement UK and Teenage Cancer Trust.