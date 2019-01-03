Leeds-based airline Jet2 rated one of the world's best on TripAdvisor

Leeds-based budget airline Jet2 has been rated among the best in the world by reviewers on TripAdvisor for 2018.

It ranks along with the likes of Singapore Airlines and Emirates in the world's top ten airlines, according to the reviews and ratings left on comparison website TripAdvisor by users.

The Travellers Choice Awards sees Jet2 rank 7th overall in the best world airlines category and top in the UK-based airlines category.

One reviewer said: "Have flown Jet2 x6 now. Every time has been a great experience. The staff from check-in to departure and back again could not be more helpful. Other companies ie Ryanair need to seriously look at what Jet2 are doing and adopt. Seriously, well done to all involved."

Another commented: "We use Jet2 because of leg room comfort and non reclining seats. Flight left both airports on time. Cabin crew friendly. Pilot information audible and informative."

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are extremely proud to have been named one of the top 10 airlines in the world. At Jet2.com we are committed to providing our customers with the best passenger experience possible and we’re delighted that this has been recognised on a global scale.

"The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice lists are based on the experiences of paying customers, which makes them truly representative and all the more rewarding to receive as a result.

“Our family friendly formula, low fares, brand new aircraft and generous 22kg baggage allowance are very clearly working with customers, and all of that is complemented by the brilliant Jet2.com team who work tirelessly every day to look after our customers.”