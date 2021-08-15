The Leeds-based airline and package holiday provider has reported a 250 per cent surge in bookings to green and amber list destinations this summer.

For travellers returning from green list countries, there is no requirement to quarantine for ten days.

However, a Covid test must be taken on or before day two after arrival in England.

People with a positive test result would need to quarantine.

This applies even if you have been fully vaccinated.

This differs from amber list countries - although if you have been fully vaccinated, the Government now says there is no need to quarantine on return, but testing is still needed.

These are the countries currently on the green list that you can fly to with Jet2 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

The Government reviews the list every three weeks.

1. Austria You can fly to Vienna with Jet2 in December 2021 from £41. Flights to Salzburg will begin in January 2022 from £49. Buy photo

2. Dubrovnik You can fly to Dubrovnik with Jet2 from Leeds Bradford Airport from August 2021 from £29. Buy photo

3. Split You can fly to Split with Jet2 from Leeds Bradford in August 2021 from £29. Buy photo

4. Germany You can fly to Berlin (Brandenburg) from Leeds Bradford Airport with Jet2 in December 2021 from £41. Flights to Cologne start from November 2021 from £57. Buy photo