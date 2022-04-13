Northern is advising customers travelling over Easter bank holiday weekend to check their trains before they travel and be flexible with their journeys.

Trains are expected to become crowded between Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, across the Northern network.

As well as this, engineering work between Hull and Brough will see some trains being replaced with buses, which will result in longer travel times on the following routes:

Northern warns customers to plan train journeys ahead of Easter bank holiday weekend. (Pic credit: Northern)

- Hull and Beverley

- Hull, Brough and Goole

- Hull, Brough and Selby

Regional director at Northern, Tony Baxter, said: “We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore, and enjoy all that the North of England has to offer.

“We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are also asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy, allow extra time for journeys and, where possible, to avoid travelling during the busiest times.”