The South Australian Tourism Commission is offering people the trip of a lifetime for just £10 as they look to fill up job roles to help boost the Australian economy.

The working holiday visas will be limited to 200 places, and are expected to be in high demand with young people aged 18-30 eligible to apply.

The £10 flights will be on sale with Qatar Airways during May 2022, and those wishing to jet off Down Under must be able to travel before September 30th.

Flights to Australia are available for just £10 for young people looking for an adventure of a lifetime. Photo: Getty.

Job roles include hospitality sector - bars, restaurants, hotels - as well as work at outback stations and on farms.