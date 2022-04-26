£10 flight ticket to Australia - how to apply to secure your seat Down Under

£10 flights to Australia will go on sale next month with 200 seats being made available on Qatar airlines with demand likely to be phenomenal.

By Dave Hammond
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:18 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 11:11 am

The South Australian Tourism Commission is offering people the trip of a lifetime for just £10 as they look to fill up job roles to help boost the Australian economy.

The working holiday visas will be limited to 200 places, and are expected to be in high demand with young people aged 18-30 eligible to apply.

The £10 flights will be on sale with Qatar Airways during May 2022, and those wishing to jet off Down Under must be able to travel before September 30th.

Flights to Australia are available for just £10 for young people looking for an adventure of a lifetime. Photo: Getty.

Job roles include hospitality sector - bars, restaurants, hotels - as well as work at outback stations and on farms.

To find out how to apply, visit https://tourism.sa.gov.au/ where further details will be announced.

