Rail firms ‘stay silent on payouts for journey hold-ups’

TRAIN Operators fail to tell most passengers they can claim compensation when their journeys are delayed, a survey suggests.

The passenger watchdog Transport Focus, which carried out the research, said fewer than a third of the 2,000 people it surveyed nationally had been made aware of their right to a payout and that tens of millions of pounds were going unclaimed every year.

The figure varies widely between companies, with the soon-to-be-nationalised Northern Rail among the worst performers.

Fewer than one passenger in five – 18 per cent – said they had been made aware by company staff of their right to claim “delay- repay” compensation.

One passenger also criticised Northern’s claims process as being “too time-consuming for very little repayment”.

Neither Northern nor the region’s other main operator, TransPennine Express, offers automatic refunds for season-ticket holders, although Transport Focus said Northern was the only operator to offer free tickets as an alternative to cash compensation for some delays.

More than a fifth of those polled said they never claimed compensation for train delays because the reward did not match the effort involved and blamed confusion about the process and negative previous experiences.

Train companies paid out £79m in compensation to passengers during the 2018/19 financial year, down 2.1 per cent on the previous 12 months but more than triple the 2014/15 total, according to Government figures.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Transport Focus said: “Too often passengers are left in the dark about their right to claim compensation on a delayed train.

“It’s about time it was made easier for passengers to get what they are entitled to.”

He added: “Despite the promise of one-click compensation, only nine train operators currently pay out some form of automated compensation”.

The watchdog called for the creation of a single website to deal with all claims and said operators should introduce “digital wallets” in which smaller payments could accumulate before being redeemed later.

Robert Nisbet, at the Rail Delivery Group, which speaks for the train companies, said: “More train operators are offering automatic compensation and raising awareness of delay-repay with announcements on trains, notifications on Facebook and email reminders.”

A spokesman at the Department for Transport said delay-repay, which offers compensation for journeys delayed by 15 minutes or more, covered around 90 per cent of passenger journeys.

Meanwhile, Northern has told council officials it will not reduce services in this spring’s new timetables, despite fears it might run fewer trains to make those that remain more efficient.

A spokesman for the firm said it had “no intention of reducing the number of services we operate in Yorkshire”.