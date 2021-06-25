The UK Government has provided an update on its traffic light list for destinations, with Dominican Republic among the countries added to the red list.
Destinations are designated a green, amber or red rating depending on the country’s Covid-19 situation under a new traffic light system.
Grant Shapps revealed the latest list of countries opened up for international travel this summer on June 24.
Here’s what you need to know about red list countries.
What travel restrictions are in place for red countries?
Returning travellers must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning.
The cost of such a hotel is £1,750.
Do these rules apply to the rest of the UK?
Residents of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have also adopted the English traffic light system.
What happens if I fly into London Heathrow?
Travellers arriving from red list nations on direct flights are being taken to Terminal 3.
Passengers travelling to the UK on connecting flights from red list locations continue to transit through the airport alongside those from green and amber countries.
Which countries are on the red list?
Eritrea, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda have been added to the red list.
They been deemed as presenting a high public health risk to the UK from known variants of concern, known high-risk variants under investigation or due to them having a high prevalence of Covid-19.
The Government says all measures are to be kept under review.
They join the following countries which were already featured on the red list:
Angola
Argentina
Bangladesh
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Burundi
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ecuador
Eswatini
Ethiopia
French Guiana
Guyana
India
Kenya
Lesotho
Malawi
Maldives
Mozambique
Namibia
Nepal
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Qatar
Rwanda
Seychelles
Somalia
South Africa
Suriname
Tanzania
Turkey
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe.
When is the next review of restrictions?
Government guidance states that the green, amber and red lists will be reviewed every three weeks.
A review is taking place on July 15.
A series of traffic light system checkpoint reviews will also be held in July and October, which will take into account the latest domestic and international data.