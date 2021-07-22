Brazil is among the countries which would likely be featured on a red list (Getty Images)

The UK Government has provided an update on its traffic light list for destinations, with Cuba among the countries added to the red list.

Destinations are designated a green, amber or red rating depending on the country’s Covid-19 situation under the traffic light system.

A “green watchlist” has also been introduced for countries most at risk of moving from green to amber.

Here's how the traffic light system works (Credit: Kim Mogg)

The latest UK travel update was announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on 14 July, with the new rules to take effect in England from 4am on 19 July.

Here’s what you need to know about red list countries.

What travel restrictions are in place for red countries?

Travellers returning from red list – or high risk – countries must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning. The cost of such a hotel is £1,750.

The government has mandated this to help prevent new Covid infections and variants from entering the country.

Do these rules apply to the rest of the UK?

Residents of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have also adopted the English traffic light system.

What happens if I fly into London Heathrow?

Travellers arriving from red list nations on direct flights are being taken to Terminal 3.

Passengers travelling to the UK on connecting flights from red list locations continue to transit through the airport alongside those from green and amber countries.

Which countries are on the red list?

Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone are the latest countries to be added to the red list, meaning 10 days of isolation in a quarantine hotel are mandatory on return to the UK.

Turkey and the UAE have also remained on the red list following the government’s update.

Eritrea, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda were added to the red list in June.

Red list countries have been deemed as presenting a high public health risk to the UK from known variants of concern, known high-risk variants under investigation or due to them having a high prevalence of Covid-19.

The Government says all measures are to be kept under review.

The list, first created in February with 30 countries, now has 60 countries listed. These are:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Democratic Republic of Congo

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

Haiti

India

Indonesia

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

When is the next review of restrictions?

The government is expected to give its next travel update in early August.

Reviews take place every three weeks, with the first one on 3 June, the second on 24 June and the third on 14 July.

While reviews normally take place on a Thursday, the most recent one was on a Wednesday.

If the government follows it’s usual plan, it will make the next update of the travel lists on Wednesday 4 August or Thursday 5 August.