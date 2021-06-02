Brazil is among the countries which would likely be featured on a red list (Getty Images)

The UK Government is set to provide an update on its traffic light list for destinations.

Destinations are designated a green, amber or red rating depending on the country’s Covid-19 situation under a new traffic light system.

Grant Shapps revealed which countries will be opened up for international travel this summer on May 7.

Here's how the traffic light system works (Credit: Kim Mogg)

Here’s what you need to know about red list countries.

What travel restrictions are in place for red countries?

Returning travellers must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning.

The cost of such a hotel is £1,750.

Do these rules apply to the rest of the UK?

Residents of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have also adopted the English traffic light system.

What happens if I fly into London Heathrow?

Travellers arriving from red list nations on direct flights are being taken to Terminal 3.

Passengers travelling to the UK on connecting flights from red list locations continue to transit through the airport alongside those from green and amber countries.

Which countries are on the red list?

As well as announcing green and amber list countries, Mr Shapps revealed the extra countries that have been added to the government’s red list.

That includes Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal, which will be added to the list from 4am on 12 May.

Travellers from those destinations will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on their return.

The full list consists of countries which are being overrun with highly contagious and vaccine-resistant strains of Covid-19.

As of 18 May the following countries are now featured on the red list:

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

India

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

Turkey

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe.

When is the next review of restrictions?

Government guidance states that the green, amber and red lists will be reviewed every three weeks.

The next review is expected to take place on 7 June, two weeks ahead of the final milestone in the lockdown roadmap in England.