The UK Government has provided an update on its traffic light list for destinations, with Mexico among the latest countries added to the red list.

Destinations are designated a green, amber or red rating depending on the country’s Covid-19 situation under the traffic light system.

A “green watchlist” has also been introduced for countries most at risk of moving from green to amber.

The latest UK travel update was announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on 4 August, with the new rules to take effect in England from 4am on Sunday 8 August.

Here’s what you need to know about red list countries.

What travel restrictions are in place for red countries?

Travellers returning from red list – or high risk – countries must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning. The cost of such a hotel is £1,750.

The government has mandated this to help prevent new Covid infections and variants from entering the country.

Do these rules apply to the rest of the UK?

The devolved nations have control over their own amber, red and green lists of countries as well as the rules around quarantine upon return.

However, Scotland and Northern Ireland have followed England in introducing the same travel changes.

However, the Welsh Government, which is still advising against “all but essential” travel abroad, has said it will consider the latest changes announced by the UK Government.

What happens if I fly into London Heathrow?

Travellers arriving from red list nations on direct flights are being taken to Terminal 3.

Passengers travelling to the UK on connecting flights from red list locations continue to transit through the airport alongside those from green and amber countries.

Which countries are on the red list?

Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte are the latest countries to be added to the red list, meaning 10 days of isolation in a quarantine hotel are mandatory on return to the UK.

Turkey has also remained on the red list following the government’s update.

Red list countries have been deemed as presenting a high public health risk to the UK from known variants of concern, known high-risk variants under investigation or due to them having a high prevalence of Covid-19.

The Government says all measures are to be kept under review.

The list, first created in February with 30 countries, now has 60 countries listed. These are:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Réunion

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

When is the next review of restrictions?

Reviews take place every three weeks, with the latest review taking place on Wednesday 8 August.

As such, the next review should take place on Wednesday 25 August.