Travel: Purobeach, Palma, Mallorca

A visit to the Mallorcan capital Palma wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Purobeach as Catherine Scott and her daughter Hannah discover.

We were on a post-GCSE de-stress midweek break to Palma. The short flight from Leeds Bradford Airport (just over two hours) and the city’s proximity to Mallorca’s only airport made it an ideal getaway for a short city break.

Sun loungers are centred around a stunning pool

While Palma is a sightseer’s, and shopper’s, delight, a visit to this attractive city would not be complete without a visit to Purobeach.

I had been recommended to visit this exclusive beach club by a number of friends who regularly visit Majorca and was told the best way to get there was by bike.

Impressive cycleways

Palma boasts an impressive array of cycleways which take you not only along the stunning coastline but also up into the town, reducing the need to take on the Spanish traffic.

Purobeach is an easy and scenic cycle ride from Palma centre

So we hired bikes (euro 6 more for Ebikes) for the day from our hotel lobby and cycled the seven miles to our destination.

Arriving at the unassuming whitewashed building I wasn’t sure we had the right place But once you walk through the doors and are greeted by the cool white marble interior I realised that we had indeed reached our destination.

It is advisable to book in advance a sunbed (prices start from Euro 10) for the day. You can just book lunch but I would advise spending a day there.

Purobeach paradise

Purobeach

Purobeach juts out into the Mediterranean giving you the feeling of being on the deck of a luxury cruise-liner.

The lower deck (there are two) sees the sunbeds arranged around a dark pebble-lined pool. We were shown to our chosen spot and given a welcome try with fruit salad, healthy smoothie and a bottle of water, welcome after our warm ride.

Purobeach is far more than just a place to soak up the rays, have a delicious meal and a drink.

Founded in 2004, Puro Groupmarkets itself as a hospitality and lifestyle concept with hotels and six beach clubs located in Spain, Portugal and from this year, Morocco, although the Palma Puro was the first opening in 2005.

Purobeach feeds the body and the mind

Catering to all senses

Each beach club has a focus on purity, exclusivity and authenticity with stylish design, global influences, relaxed music, excellent cuisine and dedicated wellness areas creating bohemian spaces designed to cater to all five senses.

And the staff definitely look after those senses. Half way through the day they bring another fruity smoothie and then at around 5pm as they start to gear up for the evening entertainment (The club is open from 10am until midnight) hot towels and aftersun are handed round.

Although there is a nod to healthy living and well being, lunch can be either healthy or not so healthy options.

We sat under the shade of white sails and ate tasty seafood and massive Caesar salad. We then took back to our sunbeds to sleep off our lunch.

It was lucky we had the cycle back to work off some of our indulgent day.

There is inside and outside dining at Purobeach

For bookings and further details please visit www.purobeach.com

