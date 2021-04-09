Travel traffic light system: how will three-tier system work and which countries will be red, amber and green?

The Westminster Government is considering the introduction of a traffic light travel system (Shutterstock)

Foreign getaway destinations will be ranked under a traffic light system, with fewer restrictions tied to the places boasting the lowest coronavirus rates and high vaccination take-up.

Countries will be graded either green, amber or red, according to how well they are coping with the pandemic.

Passengers will be required to take PCR tests before leaving and before returning sparking concerns that some holidaymakers could be priced out of travel.

The system was laid out by the global travel taskforce headed by transport secretary Grant Shapps

Here's how the traffic light system would work.

How would a traffic light system work?

The taskforce said that people arriving home from abroad would still be subject to rules such as home quarantine and strict testing, but these will be differently applied depending on the country visited:

Green destinations – Arrivals will have to take a pre-departure test and another PCR test on or before day two of their return to the UK. No quarantine or additional tests will be needed unless a positive result comes back.

Amber destinations – Arrivals must quarantine for 10 days, take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two and day eight after their return, with the option of a “test to release” on day five to end self-isolation early.

Red destinations – Travel to these countries will be restricted along the same lines as the Government’s current “red list”, meaning returning travellers must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning.

Why is it being considered?

2020’s travel corridor system often resulted in chaos with holidaymakers forced to rush home with 24 hours notice in order to avoid a lengthy quarantine period.

It is hoped that a traffic light system would provide greater clarity to travellers while notifying travellers of changes to a country’s status farther in advance.

There is also a growing belief that travel abroad needs to be curbed despite the Westminster Government once indicating that international holidays could resume from May 17.

This increased caution is due to a third wave of coronavirus cases sweeping across continental Europe.

How will this affect travel?

Under the traffic light system, arrivals from red countries will need to book a “quarantine package” before departing on their travels.

Those coming back from amber or green destinations will also be required to book “test packages” from a Government list of providers before travelling.

The Government plans to work with the travel industry and private testing providers to reduce the cost of foreign travel.

This could include free pre-departure tests and cheaper tests when holidaymakers return.

Which countries will be assigned which colour?

The government has not yet released a list of red, amberand green countries.

South Africa and some South American countries, where strains resistant to the vaccine are prevalent will almost certianly be allocated as red countries.

Countries with a lower prevalence of Covid-19 cases such as Iceland and Portugal could be included on a potential green list, as would countries which have long had a grip ont he pandemic, such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. It’s worth noting, however, that many of these countries are not welcoming tourists at present.