Brazil is among the countries which would likely be featured on a red list (Getty Images)

The UK Government has announced its green, amber and red lists for travel.

Holidaymakers in England were eagerly awaiting an update on the rules for foreign holidays.

Destinations are designated a green, amber or red rating depending on the country’s Covid-19 situation under a new traffic light system.

Here's how the traffic light system works (Credit: Kim Mogg)

Grant Shapps revealed which countries will be opened up for international travel this summer on Friday (7 May).

A government global travel taskforce headed up by Shapps had earlier this month revealed more details of a ‘traffic light system’ for travel abroad.

Here’s what you need to know about red list countries.

Has the traffic light system been confirmed?

Yes.

The initial findings of the global travel taskforce review published on Monday said it was too early to say whether holidays abroad could be permitted from May 17, with international holidays currently banned during the lockdown.

But they revealed details of the scheme on April 8.

The taskforce said that people arriving home from abroad would still be subject to rules such as home quarantine and strict testing, but these will be differently applied depending on the country visited:

Green destinations – Arrivals will have to take a pre-departure test and another PCR test on or before day two of their return to the UK. No quarantine or additional tests will be needed unless a positive result comes back.

Amber destinations – Arrivals must quarantine for 10 days, take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two and day eight after their return, with the option of a “test to release” on day five to end self-isolation early.

Red destinations – Travel to these countries will be restricted along the same lines as the Government’s current “red list”, meaning returning travellers must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning.

Which countries are on the red list?

As well as announcing green and amber list countries, Mr Shapps revealed the extra countries that have been added to the government’s red list.

That includes Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal, which will be added to the list from 4am on 12 May.

Travellers from those destinations will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on their return.

The full list consists of countries which are being overrun with highly contagious and vaccine-resistant strains of Covid-19.

As of 7 May the following countries are now featured on the red list:

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

India

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

Turkey

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe.