VIDEO: Luxury new Yorkshire development with ‘wow factor’ views - show home opens this weekend

A LUXURY new Yorkshire residential development near Leeds boasting ‘wow factor’ views will open its show home for the first time this weekend.

Twelve contemporary styled four and five bedroom detached family homes - surrounded by extensive mature landscaping - are being built by Advent Developments at South Side Ridge on Pudsey Road, in Pudsey,

One of the site’s main features is its south facing aspect with elevated and uninterrupted long distance views across Post Hill, a protected public park.

SHOW HOME OPENING: The show home on this exclusive new residential development, just 15 minutes drive from Leeds or Bradford, will open for the first time this Saturday and Sunday, November 2 and 3, from 10am to 5pm. It will then open every Thursday to Monday.

For more details and enquiries contact LSL Land & New Homes on 07837 116 469 or visit www.southsideridge.co.uk.

Tim Reeve, Managing Director of Advent Developments said: “The opening of the show home is always an exciting time as it gives potential buyers a real appreciation of the quality of the houses we are building.

Wow factor views from the Advent Developments at South Side Ridge in Pudsey

“They will be able to see first-hand the designer kitchen, the spacious living areas and generously sized bedrooms, as well as external features including a double garage, private parking and landscape gardens with superb deck area.“

Tracy Robinson, Sales Negotiator at selling agent LSL Land & New Homes, said: “The view certainly gives the development the ‘wow factor’ and all properties have been positioned to take full advantage.

"When you look out of the windows and see vast swathes of open countryside it is hard to believe you are so close to the centre of Leeds.

“Phase one is now fully sold and there is already plenty of interest in phase two which will be completed next spring.

Spacious living areas

"The consistent feedback we are receiving is that the overall floor space and the specification far exceeds that of similar schemes in the region and reflects Advent Development’s commitment to quality and attention to detail which you don’t get with some of the bigger developers.”

The interior of the show home has been designed by Leeds based Beckett & Beckett Interiors.

Deborah Beckett said: “The south facing views give the rooms a wonderful natural light which we were keen to maximise by selecting designer pieces with luxurious finishes to complement these beautiful properties.”

She added: “These are definitely ‘forever homes’ and as interior designers it is our job to show potential buyers a lifestyle they could easily slip into.”

Contemporary styled four and five bedroom detached family homes

South Side Ridge is located on Pudsey Road, approximately three quarters of a mile from the historic market town of Pudsey and less than five miles from the centre of Leeds.

It is also in close proximity to the ring road, the motorway network and both New Pudsey and Bramley railway stations, making it an ideal choice for commuters.

For families with children there is a good selection of schools close by, including Fulneck, a leading Yorkshire day and boarding school.

Prices at South Side Ridge start from £549,950 and the Government backed Help to Buy scheme is also available (subject to status). The first phase has already sold off-plan.

LINKS:

Website: www.southsideridge.co.uk

Luxury new residential development near Leeds

Facebook: www.facebook.com/South-Side-Ridge

Twitter: @SouthSideRidge

Contact: LSL Land & New Homes on 07837 116 469