VIDEO: The Overseas Property Show will get home hunters revved up to buy abroad

Then motor over to The National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull, Birmingham which hosts the two day 2019 Overseas Property Show on June 22 and 23, 10am to 6pm.

The Overseas Property Show will feature country homes, apartments, townhouses and luxury villas for sale, along with commercial property and land on which to build in Portugal, Spain, Cape Verde, Florida, Thailand and Cyprus.

It brings together qualified property professionals with buyers and investors looking to purchase property overseas for holiday homes, permanent residences, retirement or rental income properties.

Events are held internationally and its team of experts consists of expats from around the world who are happy to share their experiences and help answer questions about the realities of buying, investing and living abroad.

Visitors will benefit from a rich portfolio of properties at varying budgets, receive free personalised consultations, while entry and parking are also free.

What is better in life than a sense of freedom? The ability to live, travel, earn and invest where and when you want?

If any of these options stir your ears then you won’t want to miss The Overseas Property Show.

Visitors will get invaluable free information and advice from the experts at no cost, on finances, property management, rental simulations, tax incentives, currency exchange and the purchasing process for the country of their choosing.

Each country's requirements vary so for those who know what location they are interested in, they will be able to take advantage and get as much information as possible, enabling them to make an informed decision.

Chris White, CEO & Founder of The Overseas Property Show, said: “At The Overseas Property Show, visitors will have the option to browse properties that fit both their personal taste for a holiday home or retirement planning, and those they may choose for investment purposes.

"The show provides attendees a great opportunity to sit with agents and really understand their investment options.”

With a warm and welcoming culture, great food, outstanding wine and a better quality of life, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus are still favourites among individuals looking to relocating overseas or purchase a holiday home, Not forgetting the fabulous, year round climates.

However, for those looking at non-European countries Cape Verde, Thailand and Florida are home to luxury resorts catering to those looking to invest in real estate for rental purposes, resulting in an additional income.

There are tax incentives in place, especially Florida, which entice individuals to relocate permanently, along with a great quality of life and friendly locals all adding to the appeal.