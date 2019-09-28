Vigorous T-Roc is far from mainstream

IF THE standard T-Roc was just a little too mainstream, Volkswagen has launched a new sports version.

The T-Roc R is quicker and more rugged than the standard model and is the company’s first R – or sports model – of an SUV since the Touareg R50 in 2008. It is a sign, perhaps, that the sports-oriented SUV market is picking up.

The new T-Roc with a sportier edge

T-Roc R costs £38,450. It can manage 60mph in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 155mph.

Customers will enjoy lightweight 19in Pretoria alloy wheels as standard. It also benefits from the option of Volkswagen’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive damper system at a cost of £695. It offers greater flexibility through a choice of multiple driving modes that alter the characteristics of the car.

The T-Roc R’s colour palette provides the most vibrant options of any R-badged model to date, with Energetic Orange, Turmeric Yellow, White Silver, Indium Grey, Deep Black, Pure White, Flash Red and the standout R-specific shade Lapiz Blue all available. All are also offered in combination with a black roof, A-pillar and mirror housings.

Equipped with a seven-speed DSG transmission and 4MOTION four-wheel drive, the T-Roc R nods to the R brand’s first model – the Golf Mk4 R32, which also featured Volkswagen’s acclaimed DSG. As the fastest-responding transmission option, it is the natural choice for a specialist performance car like the T-Roc R, matching the pace that its 300 PS engine confidently delivers.

The introduction of the T-Roc R marks the first time since the Scirocco R that two R-badged models have been sold side-by-side in the UK, with the Golf R a favourite among hot hatch enthusiasts.

Claire Haynes, T-Roc Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “With the arrival of the R, the T-Roc again demonstrates the impressive versatility of its packaging, with the ability to be a stylish and practical family SUV, a fun-focused Cabriolet or, now, a driver-focussed R sports car.

“With nimble handling, large car space and performance car pace, the T-Roc R really is the consummate all-rounder, and represents the best of the past, present and future of Volkswagen R.”