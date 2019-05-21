Welcome to Yorkshire's Chelsea Flower Show garden attracts some famous faces
Welcome to Yorkshire's garden at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show was awarded a gold medal on Tuesday morning.
As well as impressing the judges the garden, designed by Mark Gregory, has attracted a host of famous faces. It celebrates the council's canals and industrial heritage with a canal lock placed centre stage featuring two genuine lock gates which were donated by the Canal & River Trust after being removed from the Huddersfield narrow canal.
1. Celebrating canals
The garden design is centred around a show stopping canal lock featuring real canal gates from West Yorkshire.