The Welcome to Yorkshire Garden. PIC: Rachel Warne

Welcome to Yorkshire's Chelsea Flower Show garden attracts some famous faces

Welcome to Yorkshire's garden at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show was awarded a gold medal on Tuesday morning.

As well as impressing the judges the garden, designed by Mark Gregory, has attracted a host of famous faces. It celebrates the council's canals and industrial heritage with a canal lock placed centre stage featuring two genuine lock gates which were donated by the Canal & River Trust after being removed from the Huddersfield narrow canal.

The garden design is centred around a show stopping canal lock featuring real canal gates from West Yorkshire.

1. Celebrating canals

The themes of the garden celebrate the county's industrial heritage and the contemporary tourist activities now enjoyed on the canals.

2. Industry and tourism

Yorkshire's finest, actor Dame Judi Dench pays a visit to the canal.

3. Yorkshire royalty

Legendary Barnsley poet Ian McMillan, well known for his strong, distinctive Yorkshire voice, performed a brand-new bespoke poem on the garden written specially for the occasion.

4. The Bard of Barnsley

