Why Penistone is a “Promised Land” for homebuyers

Penistone is attracting buyers from Yorkshire and beyond thanks to its location, amenities and community spirit. Sharon Dale reports.

Over the past few years word has spread about Penistone’s charms and now estate agent Maria Diaz estimates that about 60 per cent of those who buy homes there are from out of town.

This “Promised Land” has always lured people from nearby Barnsley but it’s now attracting buyers from Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester.

Maria, who runs Simon Blyth’s Penistone office, lives in the town and says: “Many of the buyers choose Penistone because it is a good place to raise a family. The schools here are outstanding, we are close to countryside, the amenities are fantastic and there is a strong community spirit.

“There is also a train station on the line to Sheffield and the road links to Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester are good. Penistone really does have everything going for it.”

Surrounding villages, including Thurlstone and Millhouse Green are also popular thanks to their primary schools, which feed non-selective Penistone Grammar School.

Estate agent Richard Crossfield of Lancasters Property Services is Penistone born and bred and has seen it change radically over the years as developers have cashed in on its growing popularity.

He adds that TV series Top Gear also played a part in raising Penistone’s profile when it filmed its “Hovervan” invention stunt there. Jeremy Clarkson also had fun with rude wordplay using the town’s name

“Penistone was once a hidden gem but not now. It’s gone from being a quaint market town with a population of 11,000 to a commuter town with a population of about 22,000,” says Richard.

“There has been a lot of new development with even more to come and there still isn’t enough supply to satisfy demand. We are especially short of four-bedroom, detached homes for sale.”

He adds that his sales stock has halved and that is partly due to Brexit uncertainty, Stamp Duty and because those who live in Penistone want to stay.

“It really is a brilliant place to live. It has everything you need, including the Peak District on the doorstep, proper pubs, plenty of shops and good schools.”

Property prices in the S36 postcode are growing, though compared to the Golden Triangle they look like good value.

The cheapest property for sale is a two-bedroom terraced house in need of modernisation on Green Road. It is £90,000 with Lancasters. The most expensive is on Wellhouse Lane and is £600,000 with Simon Blyth.

Semi-detached house prices start at about £200,000 and detached from £250,000.

Amenities include a Thursday market, a dentist, GP surgery, two supermarkets, pubs, cafes, independent shops, sports clubs, a cinema and a leisure centre.

Lee Wilkinson and his wife, who have two young children, bought a new home in the town 11 years ago and can’t see themselves leaving Penistone.

“We visited one day and fell in love with it. The transport links, schools and amenities are great. Everything you need is on the doorstep and I can be in Leeds or Sheffield within half an hour, but it’s the community feel that really makes it,” he says.

“There is always something going on here from the Gala weekend in June to the agricultural show and Armed Forces day.”

The only issue is whether the infrastructure can cope with more housing.

“Land is earmarked for development so that is a worry,” says Lee, who adds: “Even then there are so many benefits to living here that I can’t see us ever moving.”