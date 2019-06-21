Yorkshire's 5 most expensive towns to live in

From film-set villages to exquisite medieval market towns, Yorkshire has plenty of picture-perfect areas to live in, with homes that come with a hefty price tag.

Here are the county's priciest towns to live in and the cost of an average house.

The spa town of Ilkley. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ilkley

Ilkley has a stunning setting, fancy shops and tea rooms and many cultural activities but living in this boutique town comes at a price. House prices in beautiful Ilkley are well above the national average with a current average value of £404,668.

Harrogate

With an array of tea rooms, its famous Turkish baths and traditional architecture, this fashionable resort town has beautiful houses but they come with an average price tag of £361,463.

Otley's outdoor market. (Picture: Shutterstock)

Otley

With quaint cobbled streets, fantastic shops, and award-winning pork pies, Otley has it all. The original Emmerdale farm buildings are on the outskirts of town and its streets appear in a variety of TV shows. But living on a film-set doesn't come cheap with house prices averaging £289,837.

North Ferriby

Fashionable Ferriby will set you back on average £356,049 for a house. For those in the money, a period pile costs almost £1 million.

Ripon in North Yorkshire has some of the most expensive properties in the region. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ripon

Ripon has some of the most beautiful buildings in North Yorkshire with a mix of Tudor and Georgian styles. Writer Daniel Defoe described Ripon Market Square as "the finest and most beautiful square that is to be seen of its kind in England." The hornblower tradition continues to this day but you'll need to pay for it. The average cost of a house here is £284,278.