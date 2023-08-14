Crowds turned out in force at the weekend for Driffield Steam Fair and even an unseasonal shower failed to deter the huge crowds.

The fair – now in its third year – took place on Saturday and yesterday at Driffield Showground as people attended for a “family fun weekend filled with nostalgia of steam”.

There was a large range of traction engines and a fairground, plus a trade area with a vast array of stalls.

There was also an indoor craft hall and a selection of food stands.

It brought together a gathering of traction engines, steam rollers and other exhibits such as classic cars, tractors, stationary engines, agricultural, military, construction vehicles, vintage motorcycles, bicycles and even vintage prams.

During the weekend the vehicles were parked in an area for the public to view more closely and to talk with the owners.

There was also an old-time funfair, vintage traders, craft stalls, models, bars and live entertainment.

There was a parade of steam engines, tractors, cars, motorcycles, commercial/ military vehicles and miniature steam engines.

One of the attendees said: “There was a big queue waiting to get in when the gates opened at 10am and it seemed to be very popular.

"There was a heavy shower in the morning but it didn’t deter anyone.

"The people there seemed to enjoy all the attractions and there was a rally with most of the vehicles at the show taking part. This is the third year and it seems to get bigger and better each year with people of all ages delighted to be there.”

The organisers also stage other events, including the Driffield 4x4 Show on August 26, 27 and 28 and the Driffield Car Craze on Sunday September 10.

Of the 4x4 show, a spokesman said: “Join us for a family fun weekend. We have plenty for all the family to enjoy, from the large range of 4x4s to the fairground – there’s something for everyone, whatever your age.”

Of the Car Craze event, a spokesman said the weekend was intended to bring all interests together, including classics, modified vehicles, performance models, customised cars, retro cars and vintage vehicles.

Rottweillers Megan and Earl enjoying the ride on board Dave and Helen Webster's 1925 Fowler 6 horse single.

The Little Giant passes full size engines.

Peter Shields, from Shipton near York, cleaning his 1930 Aveling & Porter engine.

Driffield Steam Fair.