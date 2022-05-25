Leeds Festival is ranked as most dangerous overall

Leeds Festival was ranked as the second most dangerous festival in the UK last year and according to data between 2019- 2021, it is the worst overall.

While the popular music festival, which sees 75,000 people descend on Bramham Park in August, ranks top of the dangerous list, fortunately Leeds is also home to Slam Dunk at Temple Newsam, the safest music festival which has seen no arrests in 2019 and 2021, as most events were cancelled in 2020 with still a limited number taking place last year.

The research by Get Licensed reveals which festivals are the most (and least) safe to attend, by analysing Freedom of Information requests issued to police forces and the number of arrests in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North is home to the top five ‘most dangerous’ according to the research.

According to police data, these are the music festivals that saw the most arrests take place in 2021.

Data was not available from some police forces, and many festivals did not go ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so the list for 2021 is quite short.

The UK’s most dangerous festivals

Creamfields saw the most arrests (28) in 2021, making it the most dangerous festival of the year. Although the number of arrests has decreased since 2019, the festival continues to be unsafe.

Second is Leed Festival with 25 arrests although this is better than the 58 arrests it had in 2019.

In 2021, Liverpool Sound City saw 23 arrests, TRNSMT Festival saw 15 arrests and This is Tomorrow Festival saw four arrests.

Overall, almost all these festivals have seen less arrests in 2021 compared to 2019.

Fortunately for Yorkshire, Slam Dunk Festival which is held at Leeds Temple Newsam had no arrests in 2021 or 2019.

Slam Dunk Festival is the safest major festival along with End of the Road Festival. Slam Dunk’s knack for catering to its audience has gone undeterred, it’s the number one punk, pop-punk, emo, hardcore and metalcore festival in the UK as well as being the

5 simple tips to keep safe at a festival according to security experts at Get Licensed:

Never leave your drink unattended.

Leave your valuables at home if possible.

Have a buddy system and stick to well-lit, busy areas, especially at night.

Stay cool and hydrated.

Party safe, don’t mix alcohol and other drugs.

Shahzad Ali, CEO of Get Licensed, said: “Arrests at festivals are no laughing matter, as they reveal a darker side to the summer festivities. Offences involving drug abuse, violence and sexual behaviour have no place in society and can make what is supposed to be a safe event much more dangerous for the average festival-goer.