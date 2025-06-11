Marketing expert, Steve Laidlaw, founder of Digital24 | Digital24

A marketing expert has revealed the best ways UK brands can gain traction in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) - and it isn’t those who are the biggest and most established.

For many UK businesses, MENA represents a high-growth opportunity - particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which boast dynamic markets.

However, marketing expert Steve Laidlaw, founder of Digital24 - an award-winning marketing agency - says that opportunity alone isn’t enough to succeed, along with a legal set-up or local partnerships.

Instead, he says that visibility is the most effective way into this market and how brands position themselves strategically in front of the right people, at the right time, with the right message.

“For British Businesses entering the MENA region, content and PR shouldn’t be treated as marketing add-ons,” he explained.

“They are your market entry strategy.

“Your first handshake. Your credibility check.”

Laidlow forwards that brands will be searched, scanned, and assessed online long before a meeting is scheduled, and what shows up matters more than ever.

So here’s a guide for UK brands looking to improve their visibility for the MENA region.

Speaking the language of the region

One of the most common missteps UK businesses make, Laidlaw says, is assuming that messaging which works in London will land the same way in Dubai.

“It’s not just about translating the copy,” he adds.

“It’s about understanding tone, context, and audience psychology.

“You can’t drop British humour or corporate speak into a UAE market and expect it to connect.”

Instead, businesses should adapt their tone without losing brand identity.

Often refining visual content, local references, and platform strategy to ensure every asset resonates where it’s being seen.

Steve reveals a guide for UK brands looking to penetrare the MENA region | Shutterstock

Where PR meets search

Visibility in the MENA market is heavily driven by digital search behaviour.

Business decisions - especially among younger entrepreneurs and corporates - are guided by what they see online.

That means content alone isn’t enough; it has to be searchable and structured.

“A lot of UK companies still treat PR like press clippings,” Laidlaw says.

“In this region, PR is only powerful when it shows up in Google, on mobile, and in trusted platforms.

“[At Digital24] we integrate technical SEO into every campaign, so you’re not just published - you’re discoverable.”

This hybrid approach is what sets this marketing agency apart; It’s PR built for how modern businesses research, trust, and buy.

People buy from people — especially here

Laidlaw also highlights the importance of founder-led branding.

In a market that values relationships, who you are matters as much as what you sell.

“The founder brand is often more powerful than the company’s,” he explains.

“Especially in MENA, where trust and face-to-face business still dominate, your personal digital footprint can open doors.”

Whether that means publishing thought leadership under your own name, refining your LinkedIn presence, or sharing the journey into new markets — the aim is simple: become the expert that local audiences want to work with.

A long-term game

The final piece, Laidlaw stresses, is consistency.

One press release or a burst of social posts won’t move the needle.

Brands need a sustained approach, with aligned messaging, steady publishing, and continuous content refinement.

“You can’t drop into the market and expect to make noise with a single campaign,” he says.

“You have to build visibility like you’d build infrastructure strategically and consistently.”

For UK brands eyeing MENA expansion, the advice is clear: don’t just arrive — be seen, be found, and be trusted.