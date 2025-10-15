Recognising Palestine contributed to Gaza peace deal, PM says

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer gave a statement to the Commons yesterday, one day after the 20 remaining hostages were released by Hamas in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons – the majority of which were held without charge.

The fragile ceasefire continued to largely hold into its fifth day yesterday, but tensions and uncertainties remain about the next phase, not least over the release of the remains of the hostages who died in captivity.

The families of hostages and their supporters expressed dismay that only four of the 28 bodies were returned on Monday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a statement on the Middle East in the House of Commons

The Hostages Family Forum, a grassroots organisation representing many of the hostage families, called it a “blatant violation of the agreement by Hamas”.

The top official in Israel co-ordinating the return of hostages and the missing, Gal Hirsch, told the families in a note that pressure was being applied on Hamas through international mediators to expedite the process.

Meanwhile in Gaza, the Health Ministry said yesterday that the bodies of three people killed by the Israeli military in the northern part of the territory were taken to Al Ahli hospital.

The Israeli military said troops there had “opened fire to remove the threat” of several people approaching them and not complying with orders to stop. It did not immediately comment on any casualties.

In the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said the UK had been in a position to work “behind the scenes” for a ceasefire “precisely because of the approach this Government takes”.

He said: “That does include our decision to recognise the state of Palestine.

“Because this move, taken alongside our allies France, Canada, Australia and others, helped lead to the historic New York declaration, where for the first time the entire Arab League condemned the atrocities of October 7, urged Hamas to disarm and, crucially, demanded that they end their rule in Gaza.”

But Sir Keir also stressed that the peace deal signed on Monday belonged to US President Donald Trump.

He said: “This is his deal.”

The agreement was signed by Mr Trump at a ceremony in Sharm El Sheikh, along with negotiators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

Israel and Hamas were not present at the summit.

Sir Keir told MPs that Monday’s deal provided “a moment of profound relief” as he paid tribute to both the hostages and the civilians killed in Gaza.

But he also stressed that the deal provided only “a chance to bring a terrible chapter in history, finally, to a close”.