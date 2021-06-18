Get Baked is a dessert business founded from the kitchen of a home in Leeds in 2011.

Word of the company quickly spread across the city and globally, with more than 50,000 followers across their social media platforms due to their humorous posts and food pictures.

Viral takeaway Get Baked posted a photo online - which showed ‘Bruce woz here’ graffiti. It is part of the company’s personified cake marketing campaign - and was intentional.

Now, a recent ‘gag’ by the owner of the original Get Baked business surrounding its new premise in the centre of Headingley has ‘gone wrong’ after an outpouring of kindness shown by locals.

The business is set to open on 15 North Lane in the centre of Headingley - next door to the popular Headingley Taps.

After posting a photo on Facebook, yesterday (Thursday June 18) - which showed ‘Bruce woz here’ graffiti across the front window - there was an outpouring of support from the community.

This included West Yorkshire Police leaving behind a card in case the company wanted to report a crime and a member of the public even cleaning it up.

However it turned out the graffiti was part of the company’s personified cake marketing campaign - and was intentional, after Get Bake confirmed it in a following post on facebook

The owner of Get Baked wrote: "The leader of the caring b****** brigade, took their level of caring to the highest echelons of caregiving, by bringing themselves to site, armed with some specialised cleaning materials, and proceeded to clean up our own marketing fodder.

"I got a call from the builder on-site saying “don’t worry mate, someone’s come and cleaned this mess up.” (He wasn’t aware that this was an inside job.)"

The owner added: "The moral of the story... Don’t attempt to get clever with marketing in Headingley, or maybe Leeds in general.

"There are far too many caring b******* knocking about, waiting with baited breath, to turn up, and obliterate your edgy marketing plans."

The post went on to say that today, the owners will “vandalise” the window again.

“Please, don’t remove it. I need all the help I can get to make sure this business is a success, and your good intent, kind nature, and morals, are making it harder for me to feed my family,” the post added.

