Thousands turn out to see Michael Ball live in Huddersfield

They turned out for a charity show in aid of Almondbury Wesleyan’s cricket club junior section – and the rain held off.

Ball has performed in front of millions on TV and on West End and Broadway stages.

But he turned out on Sunday afternoon at Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground. The audience is urged to bring their hampers along to make, as they say in Yorkshire, ‘a reet good do of it’ – and the show is even called Harmonies and Hampers.

It’s billed as “a picnic like no other’ and it was an important fundraiser for the cricket club’s junior section.

Audience member Martin Ward said: “It was a great show. The crowd loved it and the sun shone all afternoon.”

Ball said: “I love open air shows and this really appealed to me - it’ll be relaxed and informal, a great way to spend a summer’s afternoon.

“I love Yorkshire, it’s a beautiful place and the audiences are always up for a great time.”

His repertoire in Almondbury is packed with crowd pleasers including songs from musicals such as Chess, Les Misérables and Aspects of Love along with his big hit Love Changes Everything.

He was booked by Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Club committee member Mark Binns, who said: “It’s a very rare chance for Michael Ball fans to see him close up and personal in such an informal setting.

He was supported by another West End star, Jenna Lee-James, who has been performing as lead character Elsa in the stage version of Disney’s Frozen.

Jenna previously toured with Hugh Jackman – probably best known for his leading role in The Greatest Showman – on his world arena tour called The Man, The Music, The Show. She’s also performed in concert with Take That and just released her debut album called On The Edge recorded at the iconic Abbey Road studios in London.

1 . MICHAELBALL4.jpg Michael Ball on stage in Almondbury Photo: Martin Ward Photo Sales

2 . MICHAELBALL2.jpg Michael Ball on stage in Almondbury Photo: Martin Ward Photo Sales