Anjali Patel is unable to practise as she has been removed from the medical register following an independent tribunal. She has 28 days to appeal.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) said the “extremely serious” allegations were proven and her “fitness to practise had been found to be impaired”.

MPTS stated the doctor sent four fake letters between 2011 and 2015, claiming they had been written and signed by colleagues.

She claimed one of the letters, submitted to the General Medical Council (GMC) during an investigation into her fitness to practise, was written by a specialist registrar.

MPTS has not provided any more information about the contents of the letters in the ruling they made public or named the GP practice she ran.

The ruling also stated that when she signed up to the Sheffield Mentorship Scheme in 2021 she failed to disclose the fact she was under a GMC investigation.

It stated: “The facts found proved were of an extremely serious nature and Dr Patel’s fitness to practise had been found to be impaired.

“The tribunal had found misconduct of a serious degree such that erasure was required to maintain public confidence in the profession."

It added: “The tribunal recognised that, to Dr Patel’s credit, she wished to retain her registration status in order to be able to oversee the orderly winding down of her practice and to minimise disruption to her patients.