The former boss of Yorkshire’s tourism agency is set to be replaced on the board of a company formed to run a world cycling event he helped bring to the region.

Welcome to Yorkshire has confirmed it will replace Sir Gary Verity, who quit as its chief executive on health grounds following an expenses investigation, as its nominated director on the board of Yorkshire 2019 Ltd.

The company was set up to deliver the UCI Road World Championships, which will start and finish in Harrogate in September and has not been staged in the UK for 37 years.

Yesterday Welcome to Yorkshire said another of its directors would be nominated to the board of Yorkshire 2019.

It follows Sir Gary’s shock resignation from the tourist agency last Friday, which Welcome to Yorkshire said followed concerns over his behaviour towards employees and his expenses claims.

Yorkshire 2019 is a subsidiary of the Government agency UK Sport, under the control of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Around £12m in Government and Lottery money will be spent on delivering the cycling event, with a grant of almost £4.8m already provided to Yorkshire 2019 by UK Sport, accounts show.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Welcome to Yorkshire is a partner of Yorkshire 2019 Ltd and Sir Gary Verity is their appointee to our board.

“In light of his resignation, our board will discuss with Welcome to Yorkshire whether they wish to make a change to that appointment.”

A UK Sport spokesperson said: “This situation is a matter for the Yorkshire 2019 board and UK Sport will be monitoring the situation closely.”

Sir Gary is also on the boards of training organisation Welcome to Excellence and the Welcome to Yorkshire Charitable Trust.

Welcome to Yorkshire (WTY) said in a statement: “Sir Gary Verity’s positions within Yorkshire 2019, Welcome to Yorkshire Charitable Trust and Welcome to Excellence Ltd will be replaced by another of our Directors.”

Elsewhere Sir Gary, who led Welcome to Yorkshire for a decade, is currently on leave from his role on the board of governors at Giggleswick School in North Yorkshire. Heather Hancock, chair of governors at Giggleswick School, said: “Sir Gary Verity has been an active and valued member of Giggleswick’s governing body since May 2016. He is currently on leave of absence from our board to enable him to focus on his health, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

He is also taking time out from his position on the East Coast Mainline supervisory board.

A spokesperson for Network Rail, which runs the East Coast Mainline, said: “We respect Gary’s request for time and space to heal and wish him well with his recovery.

“We will discuss with Gary his future role within the rail industry when the time is right to do so.” Sir Gary is also a trustee of the National Student Drama Festival, which was set up in 1956 to help young people get into theatre and will be staged at venues around Leicester in April.

Donna Munday, who chairs the festival board, said: “He has always behaved entirely appropriately as a trustee of our company. There have never been any issues.

“We haven’t had any conversations with him so I don’t know what may or may not happen in the future.”

Welcome to Yorkshire has said it is at the early stage of recruiting Sir Gary’ successor as it chief executive.