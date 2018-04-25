£10,000 reward offered for missing mum Renata Antczak who disappeared a year ago today

A £10,000 reward has been offered as part of efforts to trace missing Hull mum Renata Antczak who disappeared a year ago after dropping off her youngest daughter at school.

A 30-strong team of detectives, led by Det Supt Tony Cockerill, is trying to discover what happened to the mother-of-two, but despite international appeals for information, there have been no further confirmed sightings.

Missing Renata Antczak

Her daughters have not heard from her and there’s been no trace of her, despite a social media campaign, with a multilingual YouTube video, which have been seen by 300,000 people.

Detectives are treating her disappearance as a murder inquiry, amid “significant concerns” she may have come to harm.

Police made a fresh appeal for information, alongside Crimestoppers, which is offering the reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person, or people, responsible, if she has indeed been harmed.

Det Supt Cockerill said: “The last time anyone saw Renata was after she left her home in Beamsley Way and took her daughter to Broadacre Primary School. Today I want to appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen her, or has other information that may help us, to get in touch with us. Every bit of information you can provide – no matter how small – will help us build up the bigger picture.”

Crimestoppers regional manager Gemma Gibbs said her daughters deserved to know what had happened: “Renata was a popular woman and in close contact with friends and family in both England and her native Poland, so for that dialogue to be completely cut off raises lots of questions.”

Mrs Antczak’s husband Majid Mustafa was handed a 12-month conditional discharge earlier this month after pleading guilty to intentionally encouraging an offence.

Doncaster Crown Court heard he tried to get a friend to obtain the date-rape drug GHB to find out about an affair he suspected she was having. Prosecutors said he wanted to incapacitate her so he could use her fingerprint to access her mobile phone but he never got hold of any GHB.