10 of the best beer gardens in Leeds

With Spring finally here, the weather should hopefully be on its way up and what better way to celebrate than with a nice relaxing drink in a scenic beer garden?

Leeds has an array of different roof top terraces or traditional beer gardens which provide the perfect place to meet friends, family or just enjoy a relaxing drink after work. These range from hidden, smaller beer gardens to larger gardens, some of which are tranquil in nature and some of which provide a busy, party-like atmosphere.

The Lamb and Flag pub, located on Church Row in Leeds, boasts a bustling beer garden which is popular during spring and summer

Headrow House

This popular spot is located on The Headrow in the heart of the city, and has a beer hall, restaurant and a roof terrace which hosts regular arts and music events.

The roof terrace may not be a traditional beer garden, but it still draws hundreds of customers in daily throughout the spring and summer period. If you work in the centre of Leeds and want to head to an atmospheric roof terrace to enjoy a relaxing drink after work, then Headrow House is a great place to go.

For further information click here

Kirkstall Bridge Inn

Located in the Kirkstall area of Leeds, this traditional pub has a large beer garden which overlooks the River Aire.

Situated to the rear of the pub, this beer garden has plenty of seating and when the weather is sunny and warm, it’s a great place to enjoy a tranquil riverside drink.

For further information click here



Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

Situated on Cross Belgrave Street in Leeds, this music hall and canteen also has a popular roof terrace, which is actually open all year round.

The rooftop garden and bar is frequently accompanied by live music, canteen-style food and an electric atmosphere, which makes it a great meeting place for friends over the summer period.

For further information click here



Duck and Drake

Located in the Kirkgate area of Leeds, the Duck and Drake is a Victorian pub which regularly hosts live music evenings.

Situated at the rear of the pub is a large beer garden which is great on a warm evening, especially when they host one of their popular summer barbecues or live music nights. If you’re feeling peckish they also serve delicious portions of the classic pie and peas.

For further information click here

The Lamb and Flag

The Lamb and Flag was once a crumbling 19th century building which has now been restored into a quaint pub, located on Church Row in Leeds.

Its beer garden offers outdoor seating both downstairs and up on the sun terrace and it even overlooks Leeds minster.

Owned by Leeds Brewery, the Lamb and Flag serve a wide selection of beer, which is great to drink whilst out in the beer garden. This beer garden does get pretty packed when the sun comes out though, so try and get there early and beat the crowd if possible.

For further information click here



Roland’s

Located on Call Lane in the heart of Leeds, Roland’s is a cosy, yet atmospheric bar, which serves a wide array of drinks, including real ale.

Situated at the back of this bar is a small, hidden beer garden, which has rustic brick walls, fresh flowers and colourful seating, providing a great place to enjoy the sunshine.

Myrtle Tavern

The Myrtle Tavern is located in the Meanwood area of Leeds and provides a great spot to enjoy a drink on a warm spring or summer’s day.

The beer garden is well-presented and even includes a Wendy House and climbing frame, so if you’re wanting somewhere family-friendly which provides entertainment for the kids, this is a great place to go.

For further information click here

The Original Oak

The Original Oak is a pub based in the Headingley area of Leeds, which boasts an incredibly large beer garden.

This pub also has large screens which are great to watch the sports on, and also hosts outside barbecues in the summer. It’s a great place to hang out in when the weather is warm and sunny, and a good meeting place for students who live local to the area.

For further information click here

The Mustard Pot

Located in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds, the Mustard Pot boasts a large, well-presented beer garden which is great on a sunny day.

It even has a covered area just in case the temperamental British weather quickly turns to rain, meaning you can enjoy this beer garden whatever the weather.

For further information click here





The Bankhouse Inn

Located in the Pudsey area of Leeds, The Bankhouse Inn is a traditional pub with a modern twist which boasts a good-sized beer garden with scenic views.

This beer garden is great place to spend a sunny day or even enjoy a pub lunch outdoors whilst basking in the sun.

For further information click here