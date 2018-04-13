10 of the best dessert places in Yorkshire according to Tripadvisor

Have your say

For many, dessert is the best option on the menu and many would prefer the choice of skipping a starter and main and going to straight to a pudding.

Luckily, Yorkshire has a wide array of dessert places where you can eat puddings, pastries and ice cream until your heart's content.

The Little Coffee House, Selby, North Yorkshire

Located on Brook Street in Selby, this cosy little coffee shop serves a wide selection of delicious cakes. They have a wide selection to choose from and served in large slices and there are even some gluten free options.

This is a great place to go if you’ve got a sweet tooth and want a tasty sugar-rush.

https://www.facebook.com/The-little-coffee-house-677399205613323/



The Sugarcube, Filey, North Yorkshire

The Sugarcube serves everything from chocolate cake to banoffee pie, to afternoon tea, and each dessert is as delicious as the next.

Located in the seaside resort of Whitby this is a great place to treat yourself to a tasty dessert after a stroll along the beach.

https://www.facebook.com/thesugarcubefiley



Luxury Ice Cream Co, York, North Yorkshire

If ice cream if your dessert of choice then Luxury Ice Cream Co, located on Swingate in York, is the place to go.

They serve delicious ice creams in chocolate waffle cones with flakes, amongst a wide selection of other desserts, including cream teas, with beautiful homemade scones.

Cafe Chocolat, Hornsea, East Yorkshire

With handmade chocolates and hugs mugs of delicious hot chocolate, Cafe Chocolate is a chocolate lover’s dream.

They also serve a selection of cakes and if you’re feeling adventurous you can try their chilli chocolate.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Cafe-Chocolate/153141501405090



Lempicka Cafe, Beverley, East Yorkshire

Located in the historic town of Beverley, East Yorkshire, this adorable cafe serves a tasty range of sweet treats.

They serve afternoon tea, warm cherry scones, sweet delights, delicious ice cream, crepes and even Belgian waffles.

http://www.lempickacafe.co.uk/





T C Patisserie, Beverley, East Yorkshire

Also located in Beverley, TC Patisserie is an independent French patisserie/cafe, run by a French patissier and is another dessert place that you should definitely put on your bucket list.

They serve pastries, ice creams, tarts and a beautiful selection of cakes, all in a quaint setting in the heart of Beverley.

http://www.tcpatisserie.com/





The Cabin Pancake and Waffle House, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Located on Fitzwilliam Gate in Sheffield, this dessert place is full of scrumptious treats.

From waffles to stack of delicious pancakes covered in syrup, fruit and chocolate, The Cabin Pancake and Waffle House is a dessert lover’s dream.

http://www.thecabin-sheffield.co.uk/



Cocoa Wonderland, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Cocoa Wonderland really is a chocolate lover’s wonderland, with scrumptious handmade chocolate and the tastiest cups of dreamy hot chocolate.

This cafe is fun, quirky and vibrantly decorated, so you really feel like you’re in a wondrous cocoa wonderland.

https://www.cocoawonderland.co.uk/





Bramble Bakehouse, Guiseley, West Yorkshire

This old-school bakehouse has a wide selection of delicious treats, with everything from cakes to pastries.

The peanut butter chocolate flapjacks are deliciously dreamy treat and if you’re also in the mood for something savoury, they do a wide array of delicious savoury options.

http://www.bramblebakehouse.co.uk/





Sunshine Bakery, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, West Yorkshire

With the most ornate-looking cupcakes and wide selections of desserts, Sunshine Bakery really does brighten up your day.

They serve afternoon tea and delicious cakes in a quirky, vibrant atmosphere. If you’re in the area and in the mood for something sweet, this is a great place to go.

https://www.facebook.com/The-Sunshine-Bakery-Chapel-Allerton-324005589697/



