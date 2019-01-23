10 of the best winter walks in and around Leeds

There may be a chill in the air, but sometimes a brisk walk can help to blow away the cobwebs and leave you feeling refreshed.
If you're keen to spend some time outdoors, these walking routes around Leeds are a great place to start.
1. Chevin Forest Park
Overlooking the market town of Otley, this large park has an impressive network of paths to explore, with magnificent panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley - perfect for both a stroll and a scenic picnic.
Stretching across 17 hectares this park is a great location for a lazy stroll, as well as for more adventurous outdoor pursuits, with a playground, BMX track, bowls and water sport activities on offer.