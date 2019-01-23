If you're keen to spend some time outdoors, these walking routes around Leeds are a great place to start

10 of the best winter walks in and around Leeds

There may be a chill in the air, but sometimes a brisk walk can help to blow away the cobwebs and leave you feeling refreshed.

If you're keen to spend some time outdoors, these walking routes around Leeds are a great place to start.

Overlooking the market town of Otley, this large park has an impressive network of paths to explore, with magnificent panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley - perfect for both a stroll and a scenic picnic.

1. Chevin Forest Park

Overlooking the market town of Otley, this large park has an impressive network of paths to explore, with magnificent panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley - perfect for both a stroll and a scenic picnic.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
This seven mile linear walk runs from Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park, meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, fit for all abilities.

2. Meanwood Valley Trail

This seven mile linear walk runs from Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park, meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, fit for all abilities.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Covering 700 acres of parkland, lakes and woodland, walkers have plenty of scenic spots to wander around at this popular outdoor spot, incorporating both tarmac paths and woodland routes.

3. Roundhay Park

Covering 700 acres of parkland, lakes and woodland, walkers have plenty of scenic spots to wander around at this popular outdoor spot, incorporating both tarmac paths and woodland routes.
Simon Hulme
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Stretching across 17 hectares this park is a great location for a lazy stroll, as well as for more adventurous outdoor pursuits, with a playground, BMX track, bowls and water sport activities on offer.

4. Yeadon Tarn

Stretching across 17 hectares this park is a great location for a lazy stroll, as well as for more adventurous outdoor pursuits, with a playground, BMX track, bowls and water sport activities on offer.
Claire Newman
pa
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3