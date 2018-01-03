10 top date ideas for £10 or less in Leeds

The perfect date doesn’t have to cost the earth, and there are plenty of ways you can enjoy spending time together in Leeds without blowing your budget.

Here are some fun, romantic activities to try with your other half for just £10 or less.

Roundhay Park. Photo: Shutterstock

Take a romantic stroll

Swap the city for the picturesque settings of Golden Acre or Roundhay Park, where you can explore the pretty parklands and wander around the lakes for free, before enjoying a drink or a bite to eat at the nearby cafes.

Visit: Golden Acre Park, off Arthington Road, Bramhope, LS16 8BQ – leeds.gov.uk / Roundhay Park, Mansion Lane, LS8 2HH – roundhaypark.org.uk

Catch a show

Crowd of Favours. Photo: Facebook

Housed in the Holbeck Underground Ballroom, The HUB venue is used as a performance space for a wide variety of shows.

Many of the performances are ‘pay what you feel’, so you can give the amount you feel is right after watching.

Visit: The HUB, 67-71 Bath Road, Holbeck, LS11 9UA – slunglow.org

Share a slice

Delicious without being too formal, pizza has long been a date staple, so why not share a slice at one of the city’s most popular pizzerias?

Sela Bar’s delicious hand pulled, stone baked pizzas come in an array of flavours, and begin at only £6.50 each.

Visit: Sela Bar, 20 New Briggate, LS1 6NU – selabar.com

Soak up some history

The ruins of Kirkstall Abbey are certainly worth seeing, and with 24 hectares of parkland surrounding it, you and your date can enjoy a lazy stroll around the grounds for free.

Pay a visit to Abbey House Museum afterwards, where you can step back in time to the Victorian era.

Visit: Abbey House Museum, Abbey Walk, Kirkstall, LS5 3EH – leeds.gov.uk

Play a game of shuffleboard

Home to three 22 foot long shuffleboard tables, vintage arcade machines, pinball tables, relaxing seating areas and an array of tasty pizzas, you can indulge in more than quality beers at BrewDog North Street.

Visit: BrewDog North Street Leeds, Crispin House, New York Road, LS2 7PF – brewdog.com

Go sightseeing

Stopping by some of Leeds’ most important historical landmarks, the Leeds Waterfront Heritage Trail stretches for four miles and takes in sites including Armley Mills, Kirkstall Abbey and the Corn Exchange, making it a great way to explore the city with your date.

Visit: Leeds Waterfront Heritage Trail – leeds.gov.uk

Watch a movie

Catch a film favourite at Crowd of Favours’ weekly Cinema Club, where the screening and popcorn is free - you only need to pay for any drinks you want at the bar.

Visit: Crowd of Favours, Harper Street, LS2 7EA – crowdoffavours.co.uk

Enjoy a few laughs

Keep things fun and share a few laughs at Verve Bar’s Comedy Cellar, where free stand up shows are held every week, as well as sketch, musical and character comedy.

There’s always an eclectic mix of acts, so there’s something for all tastes.

Visit: Verve Bar, 16 Merrion Street, LS1 6PQ – leedscomedycellar.com

Get competitive

Unleash your competitive side and challenge your date to a game of pool, ping pong or mini golf at Roxy Ball Room and enjoy some fun-filled time together from just £4.50 each.

Visit: Roxy Ball Room, 58 Boar Lane, LS1 6HW – roxyballroom.co.uk

Go dancing

Soak up some Cuban party vibes and let loose at Revolucion de Cuba’s Salsa Social dance classes, held every Tuesday night.

The taster sessions are free to try and if you’re ready to hit the dance floor as a couple, improvers and intermediate sessions are just £3.

Visit: Revolucion de Cuba, 64-68 Call Lane, LS1 6DT – revoluciondecuba.com