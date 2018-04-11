10-year-old Freddie receives Yorkshire-themed 'Fruit & Nowt' bar from Cadbury's in response to letter

A Yorkshire family is chuffed to bits after receiving a special Yorkshire-themed chocolate bar from Cadbury's.

The giant 'Fruit & Nowt' bar was a gift from the chocolate giant after 10-year-old Freddie wrote to Cadbury's to tell them he didn't like nuts in Fruit & Nut bars, and would prefer 'Fruit & Nowt'.

The full letter Freddie sent to Cadbury's

Freddie's letter said: "Dad is from Yorkshire and I think it would sell very well up north where my grandparents live. It would be the same as Frui & Nut just without the nut.

"If you like my idea and would like to make it, I would like to receive 1% of your profits for coming up with my idea and 4% for my selected charity, Barnardos.

"Yours sincerely, Freddie Drabble. Entrepreneur."

The enterprising youngster, who lives in Kent, was then thrilled to receive this super-sized bar of Cadbury's Fruit & Nowt in the post - although sadly, the bar is a one of a kind and won't be making it to store shelves any time soon.

Freddie's grandmother Janet, from Ashfield Close, Sheffield, said: "We were so surprised to hear back so quickly. Freddie was absolutely thrilled to bits"