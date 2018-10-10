100 packets of suspected heroin found in drugs raid in Bridlington

One hundred packets of suspected heroin have been found after police carried out two drugs raids in Bridlington.

Teams from Humberside Police carried out simultaneous raids on properties in Haslemere Avenue and Albion Terrace today, after a tip-off from the public.

Sgt Georgina Kirkwood said: “As a result of the warrant in Haslemere Avenue, we recovered up to 100 ‘deals’ of what we believe to be heroin."

A man aged 33 and a woman aged 31 were arrested and remain in police custody.

A man at the property in Albion Terrace was released without charge after an extensive search of the address.

Sgt Kirkwood said: “We know the serious harm caused – often to the most vulnerable in our communities - by the supply and misuse of drugs and we’re committed to tackling this and prosecuting those involved in the trade.

“Please don’t underestimate the role you can play in helping us to do this.

“You know when something is not right in your area and you’re great at picking up the phone and letting us know. Please keep doing it.

“With your information, coupled with the intelligence gathered by our officers out on the streets, we are able to put together operations like the one carried out here today, to tackle and prevent drug related crime and bring dealers to justice.

“If you are concerned about people using or dealing drugs in your area, please call us on 101, send us details via our website or speak to your local officer.”