103-year-old chocolate sent to trenches in WW1 discovered

Dry and faded, these chocolate bars have seen better days.

But at more than a century old, what they have lost in taste, they more than make up in historic value.

The truly historic Cadbury bars - but maybe past their sell by date?

The bars, along with tobacco, were sent in gift boxes to troops serving in the trenches in France during the first Christmas of the First World War.

Jaws dropped when a Colonies Gift Box - with just one of the 10 bars eaten - was taken to a local antiques discovery event.

They belonged to Leicestershire Regiment soldier Richard Bullimore, who went on to win the DCM (Distinguished Conduct Medal) for conspicuous gallantry in no-man’s land in the Ypres Salient in 1915.

Still nestled in their original wrappings, the bars look rather unappetising - although Scunthorpe-based auctioneers Eddisons CJM which is selling them next week along with Mr Bullimore's medals and other mementos, say they are in "surprisingly good shape."

Paul Cooper, from CJM, said: “The colonies chocolate was sent to troops in that first winter of the war. Trinidad, Grenada and St Lucia provided the cocoa.

"Cadburys made the chocolate bars and the tin was made by Barringer Wallis & Manners of Mansfield, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of decorative tinware.

"Even the tin is rare but to find the chocolate still inside is just unreal.”

The soldier was also sent a Princess Mary Tobacco Gift Box containing cigarettes, tobacco and matches and almost all of the contents of that are still there too -just three cigarettes are missing.

Cadbury described it as an “incredible find.”

The chocolate maker said: “We are thrilled to see our Christmas gift tin, made especially for our serving troops, is being enjoyed all over again.”

The most valuable chocolate bar in the world is a 100-year old Cadbury’s chocolate bar which went on Captain Robert Scott’s first Discovery expedition (1901-1904) to the Antarctic.

Mr Bullimore was invalided home after receiving head wounds from shrapnel, but eventually recovered and returned to the Leicestershire Constabulary, which he had joined weeks before the outbreak of war, eventually rising to the rank of Superintendent. He died in January 1967 at the Barrow Haven Inn, North Lincolnshire, where his son was the licensee.

The entire Bullimore collection, including chocolate, medals, citations, letters and other material is to be sold as a single lot when it goes under the hammer next Tuesday.

It is expected to make in excess of £2,000.