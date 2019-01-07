£10m bid for ‘active’ travel schemes

PLANS for new cycle routes and pedestrian areas across South Yorkshire have been formally submitted to the Government as part of Sheffield City Region’s attempt to win a slice of a £60m fund.

Proposals for the six schemes, worth almost £10m, have been put forward for consideration under the Transforming Cities Fund (TCF).

It was announced in September last year that the region was one of 10 across the country shortlisted areas in the country to receive Transforming Cities cash.

Four of the schemes are to promote active travel in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and include the creation of cycle lanes, new cycle and pedestrian crossings, and a series of cycling and walking improvement works.

Two region-wide schemes have also been put forward. These involve retro-fitting buses with emission reduction systems to make them cleaner and greener, and also installing Real Time Information (RTI) at 45 bus stops to provide passengers with up-to-date public transport information. A decision from Government as to which schemes will be progressed is expected before the end of March.

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis said: “It is critical that we improve the transport system across our region, to create better access to major employment sites, better integrate different modes of transport and create services and infrastructure fit for the 21st century.”