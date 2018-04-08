11 of the quirkiest and most unusual Airbnb rentals in Yorkshire

Spending a night in a hotel is all well and good, but sometimes you want something a little bit different for a more memorable experience.

From cosy caravans to converted chapels, these quirky Airbnb rentals are ideal if you're looking for a more unusual place to stay.

Relax among the trees

Boasting glorious views of the Yorkshire Dales, this snug treehouse is ideal for a romantic getaway and with a comfy bed, shower, toilet, settee and dining set, it has all of the modern luxuries you need.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/6888017



Sleep in a camping pod

Trade camping for glamping with a stay at this snoozy owl pod in Ilkley, where you'll have a modern equipped kitchen, ensuite, luxurious double bed and your own patio area to enjoy, with plenty of scenic walking routes just on the doorstep.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/936930



Get some rest in a chapel

Built in 1857, this stylish chapel has been converted into a modern two storey house which sits in a quiet location in the small market town of Pocklington, at the foot of the Yorkshire Wolds.

Catering up to three guests, it offers a comfortable and spacious place to stay, with plenty of attractions close by.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/16075401



Stay in a vintage caravan

Enjoy a wonderfully tranquil retreat at this vintage caravan in York, which offers a private space to unwind away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The property is set in mature gardens and features all of the essential amenities, with an outside cast iron bath in secluded area nearby.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/1066564



Sleep in a former jail

This Old Parish Lockup dates back to 1801 and was originally built as a small jail to house local villains before being taken to the local magistrates court for sentencing, but the former cells have since been given converted into a cosy modern kitchen and bathroom.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/21009120



Escape to a cow shed

A cow shed may not sound like the most idyllic place to stay, but this property in Scalby, makes the perfect cosy retreat and boasts easy access to Scarborough and Dalby Forest, providing plenty to see and do during your stay.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/8484966



Nestle down on the water

Spend a night lounging about on the water on this luxurious houseboaat in York, where you'll have plenty of space, glorious views and are only a stone's throw away from the city's main attractions.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/8378597



Kick back at a Hen Party House

If you're planning a hen do, or a girly weekend, these two luxury party houses in Liversedge provide the perfect retreat, with space to sleep up to 16 and a 30ft indoor pool and hot tub on site to enjoy during your stay.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/636362



Cosy up in a cabin

One of two hand crafted Shepherds cabins located on a working farm in the heart of Dalby Forest, this snug en-suite property features a king size bed, mini fridge and heating, with access to a gas BBQ - ideal for eating outdoors on a warm night.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/13162406



Stay in a former ice cream factory

Formerly a 1940s built Italian ice cream factory, this spacious property has been converted into a unique three bedroom house within York city walls.

The owner's have tried to retain some of the character of the original building, lending it a quirky feel, and its central location means the city's main attractions can be easily reached on foot.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/1053063



Embrace your inner gypsy

Guests can choose from a stay in a quaint gypsy caravan or a beautifully furnished cabin, at Deepdale Farm close to the North Yorkshire moors.

Overlooking the open countryside, it's a great place to escape everyday life and bask in the peace and quiet.

Book here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/8607050