11 ways motorists could be breaking the law without realising

11 ways Yorkshire motorists may be breaking the law without realising it

Driving over the speed limit, driving in bus lanes and parking on double yellow lines are all common knowledge when it comes to the law and driving.

But there are some more obscure laws that some people may not know about.

Rules have been tightened a lot in recent years and now most drivers WON'T be covered to drive other cars by default, even if both they and a friend are fully comprehensive with their cover.

1. Driving somebody else's car - even if you're both fully comp

Rules have been tightened a lot in recent years and now most drivers WON'T be covered to drive other cars by default, even if both they and a friend are fully comprehensive with their cover.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Drivers who go through a bus lane or go through a red light while letting an emergency vehicle pass can still be penalised.

2. Letting emergency vehicles past

Drivers who go through a bus lane or go through a red light while letting an emergency vehicle pass can still be penalised.
other
Buy a Photo
Marked taxi bays, cycle lanes, red lines, disabled spaces, a bus stop, opposite or near a junction, over dropped curb and in front of an entrance to property are all out of bounds.

3. Parking in the wrong place

Marked taxi bays, cycle lanes, red lines, disabled spaces, a bus stop, opposite or near a junction, over dropped curb and in front of an entrance to property are all out of bounds.
ugc
Buy a Photo
This provides cover as above for social, domestic and pleasure use, as well as for driving back and forth to a permanent place of work. Dropping someone else at work may also count.

4. Not having commuting insurance

This provides cover as above for social, domestic and pleasure use, as well as for driving back and forth to a permanent place of work. Dropping someone else at work may also count.
pa
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3