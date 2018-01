Have your say

A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital this morning after being hit by a car.

It happened yesterday evening on Wetherby Road in the Seacroft area of Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said around 6:30pm, a Vauxhall Corsa travelling from the roundabout A58 Junction onto the A6120 Ring Road, was in collision with the girl.

Paramedics attended the scene and she was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Police are appealing for witnesses.