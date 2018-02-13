129 jobs saved at Leeds envelope firm

A total of 129 jobs have been saved at an envelope firm in Leeds.

Great Northern Envelope Company went into administration on Monday after running into difficult trading conditions but has now been purchased by Tyne and Wear-based Encore Envelopes.

The business will trade as Great Northern Envelopes going forward.

Established in 1984, Encore Envelopes has a turnover in excess of £28m. It produces nearly three billion printed envelopes from its factory in Washington for the direct mail and transactional markets, serving the same sector as GNE.

Following the acquisition, Russell Croisdale, managing director of Encore Envelopes, said: “It’s great news that we have been able to purchase the business and assets of GNE as this transaction will provide continuous employment for the company’s experienced and loyal workforce.

“Importantly, the acquisition, coupled with the ongoing strong financial and technical support which Encore can provide, will also ensure the continuity of supply for all Great Northern Envelope customers from its factory in Leeds.”

‎Joint administrator Nick Reed said: “While GNE has faced tough trading conditions in recent years, it will benefit from being part of a large, established company like Encore.

“In the circumstances, the sale is the best possible outcome for creditors, staff and customers.”