13-year-old hit by car in Bull Lane, Wakefield

A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car in Bull lane in Wakefield.

The incident happened on the road near to Stanbridge Road.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service at 5.30pm on Thursday, April 4.

They arrived on the scene about 2 minutes later.

The police confirmed that the teenager received only minor injuries.

He has gone to Pinderfields Hospital for treatment.

Read more: Shocking dashcam clip shows moment Audi cuts up driver and slams into them on M62 in Leeds

Read more: Woman killed and three people including a child injured in tragic crash near Wetherby