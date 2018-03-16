14 Brilliant TV shows you might not know were filmed in Yorkshire

A wide variety of TV shows, both past and present, are set in Yorkshire. However, there are many of which are set in other parts the UK, but were still filmed in the region of Yorkshire, using its scenic abbeys, rural villages and famous moors.

This week Keira Knightley was spotted shooting her new film Official Secrets - which also stars Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Matt Smith - in the village of Boston Spa, near Wetherby. Producers of the spy thriller have hired Screen Yorkshire to scout out a range of locations in the area for the project.

One modern classic you might not realise was shot in Yorkshire is Peaky Blinders.

The BBC drama following a criminal gang in early 20th century Birmingham has become a cultural and critical smash, with millions of viewers across its four series so far, featuring Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy.

Do you recognise the rest of these Yorkshire TV shows?

Check out our gallery - how many have you seen?