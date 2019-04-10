14-year-old, 17-year-old and two men arrested over attempted murder after gun fired in Huddersfield

West Yorkshire Police have made further arrests after a gun was fired in the early hours of Saturday in Huddersfield.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Marina Terrace at 1.33am.

Marina Terrace, Huddersfield.

- > Attacks against emergency services and hospital staff are target of police operation

Firearms officers confirmed a gun had been discharged.

The force is treating the incident as a targeted attack.

Four males aged 14, 17, 24 and 27 years old have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in police custody.

A 24 year old man who was arrested on Monday on the same charge remains in police custody.

No injuries were reported at from the incident and police believe it was linked to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle on the same street at 11.30pm on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar said: "We take all reports of firearms extremely seriously and there is no place for this criminal activity on our streets.

"I’m appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police and help us with our enquiries.

"I would urge anyone who has information to contact police on 101 quoting log 121 of April 6.’

You can also use the live chat facility to report crime.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.