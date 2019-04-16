14-year-old girl missing from Huddersfield

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from Huddersfield.

Millie Milner 14, from the Cowersley area, was last seen at 9.30pm on Monday, April 15.

She is described as a white, 5 foot 4 with blue eyes with dark brown shoulder length straight hair.

Millie was last seen wearing black Adidas trainers and a jacket.

Police believe she could be in the Cowersley, Slaithwaite, Almondbury, Longwood or Golcar areas of Huddersfield.

Her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about Millie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1857 of April 15.

-> No extra police support for UCI Road World Championships, Harrogate councillors told

-> Ripon stands with Notre-Dame - city announces fundraiser for rebuilding appeal