14-year-old girl missing from Huddersfield has been found

A 14-year-old girl who had gone missing from Huddersfield has been found.

Millie Milner 14, from the Cowersley area, was last seen at 9.30pm on Monday, April 15.

She was described as a white, 5 foot 4 with blue eyes with dark brown shoulder length straight hair.

Millie was last seen wearing black Adidas trainers and a jacket.

Police believed she could be in the Cowersley, Slaithwaite, Almondbury, Longwood or Golcar areas of Huddersfield.

On Wednesday, April 17 police confirmed that she had been found.

