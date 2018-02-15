140 new homes to be built in Skipton

Permission has been granted for 140 new homes to be built on a greenfield site in Skipton.

Thirty per cent of the new properties off Knaresborough Road will be affordable, and there will be new cycle and pedestrian routes and public open space.

Craven Distict Council have granted outline approval for development of the land, which is privately owned. Planning consultants Pegagus Group's Leeds office are now liaising with housebuilders to take the scheme forward.

Pegasus Leeds executive director Chris Calvert said:

“We have been working on this site since early 2016, when the local council were looking at a pool of sites for their Emerging Local Plan.

“We drew up a landscape led masterplan and submitted it, along with a promotional document and planning representation in response to the council’s consultation, acknowledging that a sensitive design would be key, given the site’s edge of settlement location.

The Skipton approval is the second successful application by Pegasus Group in Craven, following outline consent obtained for land at Corner Field.