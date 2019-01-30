15-year-old boy arrested in Leeds over gas pistol and lock knife

Have your say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Leeds on Tuesday after being stopped in Armley.

The boy was stopped by police in Aberdeen Drive, Armley using stop and search powers.

West Yorkshire Police found an imitation firearm in Armley, Leeds.

Police shared these images of a gas powered gun and a lock knife on social media after the incident.

-> Police name cyclist who died after crash at Cardigan Fields in Leeds

A police spokesman put a post on the Leeds Crime Twitter account comparing the imitation firearm to a photo of a real gun. The tweet said: "Effective and proportionate use of stop search powers. Arrested. One of the weapons is real, one is an gas pistol, could you tell the difference?"

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy at 9.40pm on Tuesday, January 29.

The teenager was arrested on Aberdeen Drive on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and a knife.

Police tweeted this image of a lock knife.

The boy remains in custody today, police said.

-> 'Depraved' Liversedge child rapist Philip Stott jailed for 20 years

-> Man found hanged in supported living flat feared being made homeless, inquest is told