16-year-old girl admits using blade to stab school welfare officer

A 16-year-old girl pleaded guilty today to wounding with intent following the stabbing of a school welfare officer.

The teenage pupil, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted using a blade to stab victim Joy Simon during a 50 minute-long hearing at Hull Crown Court.

She donned an oversized olive-green parker coat with her hair tightly scraped back into a ponytail as she waved to her parents sat in the public gallery.

Mrs Simon, 61, suffered two punctured lungs after being stabbed by the defendant at Winterton Community Academy in Winterton, North Lincolnshire., on Monday, September 25.

The teenager pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause GBH under section 18 and carrying without good reason a blade or sharply pointed article on school premises.

A charge of attempted murder was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service for the less serious wounding charge, prosecutor Richard Wright, QC, told the court.

The court heard probation and psychiatric reports would be compiled within the next six weeks to determine the sentencing outcome.

Judge Jeremy Richardson, QC, told the girl: "I tell you expressly that all sentencing options remain open, I have not in any way shape or form made up my mind the correct sentence to be passed.

"You will remain in custody and will appear before me for sentencing in the latter part of January."

No application was made for bail and the teenager will be sentenced in January 2018 on a date yet to be fixed.