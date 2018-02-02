16-year-old who stabbed school support worker is named

A 16-year-old girl who stabbed and seriously injured a school support worker can be named, a judge has ruled.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said Elisha Burkill could be identified as he began sentencing her on Friday for the attack at Winterton Community Academy, near Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, last year.

Joy Simon, 61, was "thrown about by the force and ferocity of the attack upon her" when she was attacked by the "ideal pupil".

Last week Judge Richardson was told how Burkill went "flying" into Mrs Simon's office in the school and the inclusion support officer initially thought she was about to be hugged.

Prosecutor Richard Wright QC told Hull Crown Court: "As Joy Simon stood to her feet in an effort to defend herself, (the girl) used the knife that she possessed to stab Mrs Simon in the face and then tried to rain further blows down upon her with the knife."

Mr Wright said Mrs Simon grabbed Burkill's wrist but "the blows kept coming and Joy Simon was thrown about by the force and ferocity of the attack upon her".

The prosecutor said Mrs Simon began screaming for help but, as she tried to get out of the door, the teenager repeatedly slammed it shut.

Mr Wright told Judge Richardson how the attack only ended when brave members of staff intervened, led by cleaner and lunchtime supervisor Kerry Ogg.

The court heard that Mrs Simon's injuries were initially thought to be life-threatening.

One knife wound went into her lung. She also suffered a gash across her cheek which went through to her mouth and which has still not healed, leaving her scarred and constantly having to hold a towel against her face.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mrs Simon, whose husband died three years ago, said the "trauma and shock" of what happened to her has changed her life "forever".

A hearing last year heard how concerning notes found in the girl's bedroom included one which said she would "go out with a bang in Year 11" .

Psychiatrists said Burkill had no contact with mental health services but had a long history of a depressive illness.

She admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

A charge of attempted murder was dropped.

Judge Richardson told the teenager last week that she would receive a "sentence of some substance".