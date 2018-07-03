17-year-old girl injured after shotgun fired through window of Leeds house

A 17-year-old girl was injured after a shotgun was fired through the window of a house in Leeds.

She said she and her boyfriend were in the front living room of the house in Harehills when they heard a loud bang and the window was broken.

-> CCTV appeal after teen robbed at knifepoint

The teen girl was hit in the leg by flying glass from the blast, cutting her leg.

The victim attended Stainbeck police station at 3.30pm on Monday to report the incident, which happened at about 1.30am at an address in Ashton Street, Harehills.

A police cordon is still in Ashton Street today and firearms police found damage which suggests a shotgun blast.

Police say the incident could be linked to a similar incident in which a shotgun was blasted at a house in Ashton Avenue, Harehills, on June 25.

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team, said: “Our investigation is still in its early stages but we believe this has been a targeted attack on the property but not directly on the female who was injured.

“We believe this incident may be linked to a similar discharge which caused damage to a house in Ashton Avenue on Monday, June 25.

-> Man killed during Leeds police chase

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in Ashton Street in the early hours of yesterday morning or who has any information that could help us to build up a picture of the wider circumstances surrounding either of these offences.

“The criminal use of firearms on the streets is something that we will always treat extremely seriously and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We recognise that incidents of this nature will cause understandable concern in the local community and we are liaising closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13180322765. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their secure online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org